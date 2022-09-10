"I love his old one" - WWE Universe reacts to recent theme change for Braun Strowman

The WWE Universe has been raging on the internet after the company changed Braun Strowman's entrance theme on this week's SmackDown.

Braun Strowman recently returned to WWE after he was released from the promotion in June 2021. During his previous stint with the company, he captured multiple championships, including the Universal Championship. Following his exit, he worked with EC3 as part of Control Your Narrative.

Last Monday, the former champion made his return on RAW and decimated four tag teams. He also appeared on this week's SmackDown, debuting a new entrance song. As a result, fans took to Twitter to react to the exciting development.

Here are some of the notable reactions:

🃏🪷(JOKER)🪷🃏 @JokerGod29
gonna miss his old theme

Fans have had varied responses to The Monster Among Men's new entrance theme:

Drew Rodriguez @DrewRod62197102
I guess I'm in the minority, but his new theme sounds a lot more menacing, I like it.

While some fans reacted adversely to the change, others embraced his new presentation after last night's SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if his current theme helps Strowman win over the audience in the coming weeks.

Booker T talks about Braun Strowman's WWE return

Braun Strowman is a home-grown WWE Superstar who started working with the company in 2013. In 2015, he made his main roster debut when he joined The Wyatt Family and was named the 'Black Sheep' of the group.

After separating from the eerie stable, Strowman embarked on a solo run and was one of the most prominent stars on the promotion's roster until his exit. Hence, his release last year came as a shock to many.

On the Hall of Fame show, Booker T spoke about The Monster Among Men's return to the red brand. He highlighted that WWE should have reintroduced Strowman in a more impactful manner.

"People aren't so happy about the way Braun Strowman came back. There are mixed emotions as far as the way he came back and squashed Alpha Academy. I look at bringing someone like Braun back, you've gotta bring him back with some impact and you've got to wonder how you are going to do it."

Fans are excited to see what Strowman does next on the company's programming upon his recent comeback. Last night, he powerbombed Otis to showcase his strength and will likely continue to assert his dominance on fellow superstars.

Who do you think will be Strowman's first significant feud? Sound off in the comments section below.

