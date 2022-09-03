"Attacking Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle?" - WWE Universe reacts to Bray Wyatt possibly returning at the upcoming premium live event

WWE Clash at the Castle is only a few hours away, and fans are hoping for the potential return of Bray Wyatt at the show.

The former WWE Universal Champion was shockingly let go by WWE in July 2021 and hasn't returned to the professional wrestling industry since then. However, he has dropped multiple hints about his highly-anticipated comeback.

Taking to Twitter, the WWE Universe reacted to recent reports of Wyatt possibly returning at the UK-based premium live event.

Check out some of the notable tweets below:

Ɔ Wrestling @CWrestlingUK Bray Wyatt updated his twitter bio to Giant Killer Bray Wyatt updated his twitter bio to Giant Killer 👀 https://t.co/zfDLIIoDTN

𝗔𝗻𝗶 @UndisputedReign Bray Wyatt attacking Roman Reigns at Castle at the Castle??? Bray Wyatt attacking Roman Reigns at Castle at the Castle??? 😭 https://t.co/BlnwOGZeXt

A portion of the WWE Universe also questioned which version of Bray Wyatt fans would like to see upon his return. The last time Wyatt was seen on WWE programming, he portrayed the iconic gimmick of The Fiend.

Check out some more Twitter reactions below:

HurtHealTheFiend @FiendHurt If Bray wyatt does return tomorrow which version of him would you like to see? #WWECastle If Bray wyatt does return tomorrow which version of him would you like to see? #WWECastle https://t.co/LHCMrvyw7N

Ref Bump 🎮 @RefBumpWrestlin ? I would like to see Bray Wyatt display all of his gimmicks once he returns. Do you think he returns at #WWECastle I would like to see Bray Wyatt display all of his gimmicks once he returns. Do you think he returns at #WWECastle 👀 ? https://t.co/enXhfQRkUw

𝐅𝐒𝐙𝐍 @FiendySZN If Bray Wyatt does return at #WWECastle , I’d like to see him return as The Eater Of Worlds. If Bray Wyatt does return at #WWECastle, I’d like to see him return as The Eater Of Worlds. https://t.co/soRQbBAJYR

#WeWantWyatt @MuneguuDD Bray Wyatt the giant killer Bray Wyatt the giant killer https://t.co/kKjCwuKDv9

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, Triple H also briefly spoke about the former Universal Champion and the possibility of him returning to WWE.

The Game said:

“One of the most (…) I mean this in the best way possible (…) crazy, creative people I’ve ever been around. [His] mind just never stops thinking of creative. But it’s like being in a whirlwind of stuff, so without the harness and without somebody to point the tornado, it’s just all over the place [laughs]. He’s a victim of his own mind and his creative, and it’s just everywhere."

Bray Wyatt is rumored to return at Clash at the Castle

According to a report from Dr. Chris Featherstone on the Pancakes & Powerslams podcast, Bray Wyatt is likely to make his return at Clash at the Castle.

According to a source within WWE, the former Universal Champion could interfere in the world title match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre on Saturday night. Dr. Chris Featherstone said:

"This is the news I received from a source within WWE. Now, of course, things are subject to change, and this is information that I'm receiving. This isn't something that I am like; this is going to happen, but this is a reputable source within WWE," noted Dr. Chris Featherstone. "This is what's going to happen. Right now, the plan is for Bray Wyatt to return at Clash at the Castle with an immediate storyline for the title."

Wyatt wrestled his final match in WWE at WrestleMania 37, where he lost to long-time rival Randy Orton following interference from Alexa Bliss. Fans will have to wait and see if he returns to the squared circle anytime soon.

Recommended video: Why did Bray Wyatt lose to Goldberg?

Is Bray Wyatt coming back to WWE? A former WWE head writer weighed in on the rumors here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh