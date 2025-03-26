WWE Universe reacts as a female fan harasses CM Punk and Cody Rhodes at a live event

WWE Universe was livid upon finding out that CM Punk and Cody Rhodes were harassed by a female fan at a recent live event. Moreover, it's difficult to control a crowd due to the variables and unpredictability it could bring during such events.

Meanwhile, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes had an unpleasant encounter with a female fan who just didn't take no for an answer. Earlier this week, WWE hosted a series of live events overseas in the United Kingdom.

During one of these events, one fan decided to cross lines when she was near ringside next to the ramp. When CM Punk walked by to take pictures and interact with the fans, she tried to get hold of The Second City Saint more than once on occasion and repeated the same thing when Cody Rhodes walked by.

Both Punk and Rhodes seemed upset with the interaction and asked the female fan to back off. Later, the video of the fan harassing the WWE Superstars went viral, and the audience reacted to the unfair way in which their favorites were treated.

You can check out the video below, along with the reactions:

Fans react to Cody Rhodes and CM Punk's situation! [Image credit: X]

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk teamed up for a dark match following WWE RAW

Regardless of the unfortunate situation, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk decided to focus on the good and their respective WrestleMania matches in Las Vegas. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, The American Nightmare had another intense staredown and a promo with John Cena.

Similar to their last promo, Rhodes stood tall in the ring with the Undisputed WWE Championship. Meanwhile, CM Punk came out and addressed the brawl from Friday Night SmackDown with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, which led to their upcoming Triple Threat Match in Las Vegas.

After The Judgment Day closed the show, a dark match took place where Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Rey Mysterio teamed up to take on Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Carlito in a six-man tag team match. In the end, the villainous faction lost when Carlito took the pinfall.

