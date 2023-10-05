WWE Universe reacts to hilarious moment between Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley had a hilarious moment with Finn Balor on Tuesday's episode of NXT, and the WWE Universe reacted accordingly. The Judgment Day reigned supreme once again after Dirty Dom became a two-time NXT North American Champion.

Ripley put a lot of pressure on Dom to win back the NXT North American Championship from Trick Williams. All four members of The Judgment Day were present along with JD McDonagh as the main event turned into a 5-on-1 handicap match.

Williams did all he could, but the numbers game was just too much. Balor hit him with a championship belt, which Dom capitalized on by hitting the Frog Splash for the victory. The Judgment Day celebrated the triumph, and fans noticed how Dom and Rhea looked at each other while Finn almost ruined the moment.

"Finn gtfo this my moment w/ my girl," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

This fan doesn't know how to keep kayfabe:

"To bad it's not his girl."

Expand Tweet

It's all about reflexes for Finn Balor:

"Lol finn dodged the elbow like missed me little bro."

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, the WWE Universe just loves the former Universal Champ:

"I love Finn."

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley restored order after missing several weeks due to an injury. Dominik Mysterio is champion once again, while Damian Priest and Finn Balor look locked in for their title defense against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes at Fastlane this Saturday.

Rhea Ripley mocks Trick Williams after his loss to Dirty Dom

The numbers game caught up with Trick Williams in his first title defense against Dirty Dominik Mysterio. Williams put up a valiant effort and almost pulled off the win, but a 5-on-1 disadvantage was just too much to overcome.

After Dirty Dom's championship win, Rhea Ripley mocked Williams on Instagram, and a fan posted a screenshot of it on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what's next for Trick Williams after losing the NXT North American Championship. It seems like he's heading into a feud with Carmelo Hayes. As for The Judgment Day, they're certainly going to be busy in the coming months.

Who do you think can overcome the dominance of The Judgment Day in WWE? Share your answers in the comments section below.