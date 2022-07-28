"The beginning of his villain origin story" – WWE Universe reacts to Paul Heyman verbally assaulting popular YouTuber

WWE Universe took to social media to share their thoughts on Paul Heyman's old clip where he buried popular YouTuber ChampChong.

ChampChong interviewed Heyman, among other WWE Superstars, in 2015 during WrestleMania weekend. To prank Heyman, ChampChong said the latter created WCW. However, the YouTuber's statement was met with a harsh reply from Heyman, who bashed ChampChong for getting his facts wrong:

"No, I didn't. How stupid of you. You have anybody here with intelligence? This is who you hook me up with? Stupid people? If I wanted to talk to stupid people, I'd go for his girlfriend. Let me go talk to her now," said Paul.

You can check out the clip from the interview below:

Heyman recently retweeted the clip, which led to fans joining in on the fun. Embedded below are a few of the many fan reactions:

Paul Heyman could play a big part in post-Vince McMahon WWE

Since Vince McMahon announced his retirement on July 22, WWE has made several changes to its top hierarchy, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan co-CEOs, while Triple H is now the Head of Creative.

According to a recent report from PWTorchVIP's Wade Keller, Paul Heyman is "someone to watch" in the aftermath of Vince's retirement:

"He ran ECW, he revolutionised the wrestling industry. Without him there is no Attitude Era, I don't think. And then he has worked with WWE and he butted heads with Stephanie McMahon. As I've talked about in recent months, it seems like to people that have seen them that Heyman and Stephanie get along. You know like, genuinely, there's a chemistry and a dynamic between them that's very positive. And that's very different than you know, 15-20 years ago. So, Heyman is someone to watch. He's really, really smart. And he is a wrestling guy."

Heyman was spotted with Triple H at a company tryout. These are the first tryouts since Triple H took over WWE's EVP of Talent Relations & Head of Creative roles.

Paul Heyman was also present on RAW this week, where he hyped the upcoming match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2022.

We asked Eric Bischoff to clarify his controversial comments about CM Punk here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far