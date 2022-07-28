"He laughed in Roman Reigns' face" - WWE Universe reacts to Seth Rollins injuring Riddle ahead of their match at SummerSlam

WWE's announcement of Seth Rollins vs. Riddle being postponed has left fans wondering what's next for The Visionary, with many suggesting that he be added to Roman Reigns' match at SummerSlam.
It was announced earlier today that Rollins will no longer be facing Riddle at SummerSlam after the latter suffered an injury on RAW from Seth's attack. The Original Bro's injury means Seth is now left without an opponent at The Biggest Party of the Summer.
The WWE Universe took to social media to state their thoughts on the matter, concluding that while Riddle's injury is unfortunate, Seth Rollins is too good to be left off the SummerSlam card. Fans also speculated who Rollins could face at the upcoming premium live event, with most wishing for him to get added to the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match.
Embedded below are just a few of the many fan reactions:
Seth Rollins has a rich history with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in WWE
Seth Rollins is no stranger when it comes to standing across the ring from Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. The Visonary has battled against both men on numerous occasions in the past.
However, the most historic moment involving the three took place at WrestleMania 31 when Rollins' cashed in his Money in the Bank contract during a match between Lesnar and Reigns to make it a triple-threat match.
The Architect went on to pin Roman to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, pulling off "The Heist of the Century".
Rollins also faced off against Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar earlier this year. While he faced The Tribal Chief in a singles match at Royal Rumble, he locked horns with The Beast Incarnate in a Fatal Five Way bout at Day 1. Rollins was on the losing end of both matches.
Seth being added to the Last Man Standing match could turn out to be a game changer for the company as many fans have complained about Roman vs. Brock getting repetitive. The Visionary's cash-in at WrestleMania 31 was loved by the fans despite Rollins being a heel.
Who do you think Rollins should face at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments and let us know!
