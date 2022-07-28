"He laughed in Roman Reigns' face" - WWE Universe reacts to Seth Rollins injuring Riddle ahead of their match at SummerSlam

WWE's announcement of Seth Rollins vs. Riddle being postponed has left fans wondering what's next for The Visionary, with many suggesting that he be added to Roman Reigns' match at SummerSlam.

It was announced earlier today that Rollins will no longer be facing Riddle at SummerSlam after the latter suffered an injury on RAW from Seth's attack. The Original Bro's injury means Seth is now left without an opponent at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The WWE Universe took to social media to state their thoughts on the matter, concluding that while Riddle's injury is unfortunate, Seth Rollins is too good to be left off the SummerSlam card. Fans also speculated who Rollins could face at the upcoming premium live event, with most wishing for him to get added to the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match.

Embedded below are just a few of the many fan reactions:

Jason Solomon @solomonster



Remember, he laughed in Roman's face on Monday. I say put SOLO SIKOA in the ring with him to handle Bloodline business. The Riddle injury is a work, but his match with Seth Rollins is off Summerslam. Rollins is too good to be left off the show, so what to do with him?Remember, he laughed in Roman's face on Monday. I say put SOLO SIKOA in the ring with him to handle Bloodline business. The Riddle injury is a work, but his match with Seth Rollins is off Summerslam. Rollins is too good to be left off the show, so what to do with him?Remember, he laughed in Roman's face on Monday. I say put SOLO SIKOA in the ring with him to handle Bloodline business. 😎

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



And you can’t leave someone like Seth Rollins of a major PPV like



Hard to believe they won’t have a backup lined up for him. All that’s been confirmed by WWE is Seth Rollins v Riddle has been postponed so as of now Seth is OFF the card.And you can’t leave someone like Seth Rollins of a major PPV like #SummerSlam Hard to believe they won’t have a backup lined up for him. All that’s been confirmed by WWE is Seth Rollins v Riddle has been postponed so as of now Seth is OFF the card.And you can’t leave someone like Seth Rollins of a major PPV like #SummerSlam.Hard to believe they won’t have a backup lined up for him.

Qhoggard_51 @BigA_quila14 @WrestleOps Throw Seth Rollins into the match between brock Lesnar and Roman reigns make it a triple threat match @WrestleOps Throw Seth Rollins into the match between brock Lesnar and Roman reigns make it a triple threat match https://t.co/HDnI6vjrrY

sindi!⛈ @sashasprescott idc about rat riddle being injured, but add seth to roman vs brock NOW idc about rat riddle being injured, but add seth to roman vs brock NOW https://t.co/8KYU1UDvOU

Kev the wrestling fan @kev_wrestling

Pls add seth to brock and reigns Rollins vs riddle is off summerslam because riddle is injured.Pls add seth to brock and reigns Rollins vs riddle is off summerslam because riddle is injured.Pls add seth to brock and reigns 🙏 https://t.co/JpVQHLIrQo

michael plummer @michaelplummer7 @WWE @WWE Rollins @SuperKingofBros Got to feel a triple threat with Roman brock and Rollins is a good option now. Has a bit of throwback to WM 31, also could have reigns drop title without looking weak and set up Rollins reigns after??? Or maybe Randy return or edge? What’s the thoughts? @WWE @WWERollins @SuperKingofBros Got to feel a triple threat with Roman brock and Rollins is a good option now. Has a bit of throwback to WM 31, also could have reigns drop title without looking weak and set up Rollins reigns after??? Or maybe Randy return or edge? What’s the thoughts?

Phil Davies @PJD57301 @WWE @WWE Rollins @SuperKingofBros Add Seth into Brock Vs Roman match going forward make it an triple threat makes it a lot interesting @WWE @WWERollins @SuperKingofBros Add Seth into Brock Vs Roman match going forward make it an triple threat makes it a lot interesting

Seth Rollins has a rich history with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in WWE

Seth Rollins is no stranger when it comes to standing across the ring from Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. The Visonary has battled against both men on numerous occasions in the past.

However, the most historic moment involving the three took place at WrestleMania 31 when Rollins' cashed in his Money in the Bank contract during a match between Lesnar and Reigns to make it a triple-threat match.

The Architect went on to pin Roman to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, pulling off "The Heist of the Century".

🤑Jesse⚡️ @psychodadjjess2 Seth Rollins Cashing in and becoming WWE champion at wrestlemania 31 was in my opinion the best mitb cash in ever. What’s yours? Seth Rollins Cashing in and becoming WWE champion at wrestlemania 31 was in my opinion the best mitb cash in ever. What’s yours? https://t.co/x4P3zpDW6A

Rollins also faced off against Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar earlier this year. While he faced The Tribal Chief in a singles match at Royal Rumble, he locked horns with The Beast Incarnate in a Fatal Five Way bout at Day 1. Rollins was on the losing end of both matches.

Seth being added to the Last Man Standing match could turn out to be a game changer for the company as many fans have complained about Roman vs. Brock getting repetitive. The Visionary's cash-in at WrestleMania 31 was loved by the fans despite Rollins being a heel.

Who do you think Rollins should face at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

