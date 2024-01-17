WWE Universe weighs in on Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre's Royal Rumble chances

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW featured an interesting segment between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre. The two went back and forth, about their respective WWE careers, and who deserves a championships. Coincidentally, both of their plans revolve around winning the Royal Rumble.

So, with both men determined to win the men's match, one can only wonder who is the favorite. Fortunately, the WWE Universe has answered this question. After it was posed on WWE's Instagram, the fans made their choice, as 78% voted in favor of The American Nightmare, beating out the 28% who sided with The Scottish Warrior.

The WWE Universe believes Cody Rhodes has a better chance of winning the Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes is looking to win his first-ever major championship in WWE. Despite previously having a long run with the company his biggest achievement was winning the Intercontinental Championship. Now The American Nightmare wants to "finish the story" by winning a World Title.

That said, it isn't going to be an easy journey. The first step will be winning the Rumble back-to-back. A tough task, which will be followed by an even tougher match against either Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins. But, if anyone can do it, it's Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes will confront CM Punk on next week's episode of RAW

This week, Rhodes had an unexpected confrontation with Drew McIntyre, and next week, he will confront yet another major superstar. This superstar is none other than The Best in the World, CM Punk, another star who has vowed to complete his own story, and main event WrestleMania 40.

Both men are no strangers to each other, having previously crossed paths in AEW. Suffice to say, those meetings weren't exactly friendly. So, the WWE Universe can expect sparks to fly next week, when the two come face-to-face on Monday Night RAW.

The WWE Universe will be waiting with weighted breath to see just what goes down on next week's RAW. Things are heating up just nine days away from Royal Rumble 2024.

What do you think will happen when Punk and Rhodes meet in the middle of the ring? Let us know in the comments section below.

