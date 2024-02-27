WWE updates WrestleMania 40 poster after initial Bayley snub

The WWE Universe called for a change to WrestleMania 40 promotional material after an alleged snub to Bayley. The graphics have now been changed.

WWE shared a new WrestleMania XL promotional poster on X today to kick off the 40-day countdown to The Grandest Stage of Them All. The graphic was a hot topic of discussion on social media as the Women's Royal Rumble winner was not featured alongside Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and her opponent, IYO SKY.

WWE officials apparently heard the calls from fans, plus Bayley's interesting comment on a WWE show, and now the poster has been updated. As seen below, The Role Model is now featured on the top row next to Logan Paul. Becky Lynch is on her other side, then Drew McIntyre and Belair.

Expand Tweet

Bayley vs. SKY is set to take place at WrestleMania 40 with the Women's Championship on the line. It will be interesting to see who comes out victorious.

WWE reportedly nixed major WrestleMania 40 plans

The Road to WrestleMania 40 has been full of twists and stops already, and some forced changes came when Brock Lesnar was linked to Vince McMahon's latest sexual misconduct allegations.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that the company had creative plans for The Beast, but they are not moving forward with the storyline unless they decide to bring Lesnar back. The original plan had the former UFC Champion facing Dominik Mysterio at Elimination Chamber.

Mysterio vs. Lesnar would have played off their planned Royal Rumble interaction, which never happened. The plan was for Lesnar to then face GUNTHER at WrestleMania 40. It wasn't clear if the Intercontinental Championship would have been on the line, but it's likely.

Bron Breakker was brought to the Royal Rumble as a replacement for Lesnar. He officially arrived on SmackDown last week with a win over Dante Chen, but the report noted that it remains to be seen if Breakker will get the planned Lesnar matches.

What is your boldest WrestleMania 40 prediction? Sound off in the comments below!