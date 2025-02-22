WWE used overdone ploy with Jacob Fatu on SmackDown; ex-employee claims the subtle hint had no impact (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about a subtle aspect of Jacob Fatu's booking. The star was on SmackDown this week.

Ad

Fatu caught up with Solo Sikoa at the start of the show to inform him that they would be competing in a match against Damian Priest and Braun Strowman. Later, the Samoan Werewolf was involved in another backstage segment, making his way to the ring with Solo, and he interrupted his tag team partner, much to Sikoa's annoyance.

On the recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo pointed out that WWE has employed this tactic several times to indicate tensions within a faction. He felt the ploy was so overused that it barely had an impact during Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa's entrance.

Ad

Trending

"I just feel they had the entrance when he was talking in the back. They always do that. They beat it to death until it doesn't mean anything anymore." [From 28:07 onwards]

Ad

Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa are still not on the same page, as was evidenced during their match this week. Fatu inadvertently kicked Solo, allowing Priest to hit the South of Heaven for the win.

It will be interesting to see if the Bloodline 2.0 members resolve their differences ahead of WrestleMania.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit BroDown and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE