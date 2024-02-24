WWE veteran would accept Hall of Fame induction offer from Triple H

Triple H is partly responsible for deciding which legends receive inductions into the WWE Hall of Fame. Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, recently addressed how he would respond if The Game offered him a Hall of Fame spot.

Mantell worked as a WWE manager and on-screen personality between 1995-1996 and 2013-2016. The 74-year-old is also known for his career as a wrestler and booker, most notably in Memphis and Puerto Rico.

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Mantell revealed he would accept a Hall of Fame approach from Triple H:

"Would I go? I guess I'd go, but I don't sit here every day saying, 'Damn, I wish they'd call me to be in the Hall of Fame.' Well, I hope there's some money attached to it because that would reinvigorate my interest in it if they said, 'Well, we're gonna give you this number of dollars a year just to be in the Hall of Fame.' I'd say, 'Yeah, I might do it then.'" [0:33 – 0:57]

Mantell managed superstars including Alberto Del Rio, Cesaro, and Jack Swagger during his legendary career.

What if Dutch Mantell never joins the WWE Hall of Fame?

The Hall of Fame ceremony takes place every year before WrestleMania. While the inductees mostly consist of legendary wrestlers, non-wrestling celebrities have also received inductions in the past.

Dutch Mantell believes he has achieved enough to warrant a Hall of Fame spot ahead of some inductees. However, he does not mind if he never joins the illustrious group:

"I don't think about being in the Hall of Fame," Mantell continued. "I think some of them that are put in, I think I'm more qualified than they are. But no, as a personal achievement, being in the WWE Hall of Fame, it's not that high on my to-do list." [1:01 – 1:21]

The 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony will be held at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 5. No inductees have been announced yet.

