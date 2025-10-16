WWE veteran addresses claims that The Undertaker changed major storyline for Michelle McCool: "That's love, man" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about The Undertaker possibly altering some storylines for his wife. The legendary wrestler is married to former WWE Women's Champion and Hall of Famer Michelle McCool.
Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently discussed writing a storyline for Michelle McCool. He detailed that the storyline would have McCool losing the Women's title. This upset the star and even made her cry. She complained of this to The Undertaker, who then spoke to Vince McMahon and got the storyline changed. Prinze felt he was at fault and should have discussed the angle with Michelle in detail before pitching it.
On a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran writer felt that Freddie wasn't wrong in this case. He explained that the title is a prop and should be used wherever necessary. He likened the situation to a TV show where a character had played their role and needed to be killed off. Russo, however, wasn't surprised to learn that The Undertaker stood up for his wife and used his influence to nix the storyline.
"Bro, that's love, man. Does that really surprise anybody? I mean, God. I don't think Freddie Prinze Jr. did anything wrong. It's a story, man. The belt is a prop. We're taking it off you and we're putting it here. He didn't do anything wrong. It's like telling a a character in a TV show, 'We're killing you off.' The character is gonna start crying? No, bro. You are a character, this was your role. The role is over. Now we're bringing in a new character. I'm shocked that he believes he did something wrong. He did nothing wrong, nothing," Russo said.
The Undertaker has been getting some backlash recently, with a section of fans accusing him of replacing his Six Feet Under co-host Matt Lyda with his wife, Michelle McCool.
The Hall of Famer has clarified that he never used his backstage power to pull strings for his wife, and his peer could vouch for him.
