"Go F yourself" - WWE veteran admits he was wrong to swear at Billy Gunn (Exclusive)

The WWE Hall of Famer was a huge star in the Attitude Era.
Danny Hart
Modified May 25, 2022 05:08 PM IST
News

Vince Russo instantly knew he had made a mistake when he got involved in a heated discussion with Billy Gunn in WWE.

Russo worked as WWE’s head writer when RAW regularly drew its highest television ratings in the late 1990s. Gunn, a member of the popular D-Generation X faction, featured prominently on television during that time.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo recalled how he once lost his cool with the current AEW star.

“Billy Gunn, of all people, Kip Sopp, the nicest guy in the world, was giving me such a hard time over something and I was at the end of my rope,” Russo said. “And I literally looked at him and I said, ‘Billy, go F yourself.’ As the words came out my mouth, I couldn’t even believe I was saying those words.” [6:07-6:30]
youtube-cover

Watch the video above to hear Russo’s take on the current-day WWE backstage drama involving Naomi and Sasha Banks.

WWE legend immediately jumped to Billy Gunn’s defense

OH, YOU DIDN'T KNOW?!#RAW25 @WWERoadDogg @RealBillyGunn https://t.co/zPBW8UNJ4H

The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn and Road Dogg) held the WWE Tag Team Championship once and WWE World Tag Team Championship five times. In 2019, they joined the Hall of Fame alongside their fellow D-Generation X members.

Russo added that Road Dogg called him out after hearing what he said to his former tag team partner:

“Literally two seconds later Road Dogg was in my face, ‘You don’t ever talk to a talent like that.’ And he was one thousand percent right. But what I’m trying to say here is that’s how we handled business back then.” [6:32-6:48]

Russo also discussed a similar incident that took place with Shawn Michaels in WWE. The former writer badmouthed Michaels to Triple H after disagreeing with the way he politicked backstage. The Heartbreak Kid disliked Russo’s approach and threatened to fight him.

