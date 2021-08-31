WWE Veteran allegedly gets jealous if Vince McMahon spends more time with somebody else (Exclusive)

During the most recent edition of "Writing with Russo," the former writer revealed that WWE Veteran Bruce Prichard allegedly gets jealous and vindictive if Vince McMahon spends time with other people backstage.

Vince Russo opened up about Vince McMahon and his inner circle of people and noted that the WWE Chairman's group has a strange dynamic. The former WWE head writer revealed that most officials close to Vince McMahon always seek the boss's attention, and getting Mr. McMahon's validation is of utmost importance.

Russo spent seven successful years in the WWE and was quite familiar with Vince McMahon's entourage and how they reacted to the 76-year-old chief's dealings with other personnel.

The usually outspoken Russo noted that many of the people he worked with were still in the WWE, and he specifically addressed Bruce Prichard's relationship with Vince McMahon.

Vince Russo claimed that the WWE Executive Director develops envy and resentment whenever he sees Vince McMahon have extended interactions with somebody else backstage.

Russo wasn't sure whether Kevin Dunn harbored similar feelings towards Vince McMahon, but he didn't deny the possibility.

Here's Vince Russo revealing some explosive details about Vince McMahon's inner circle on Sportskeeda Wrestling's "Writing with Russo":

"Chris, I've got to tell you, man. This is the first thing that comes to mind, and it's a really weird dynamic, okay? Bro, there is something about Vince McMahon and his inner circle of people that, bro, it is the weirdest dynamic. Like, you have a group of people that are constantly vying for Vince's attention. And Vince's attention is very, very important to them, and I will tell you right now. You have a lot of people that are still there: Bruce Prichard, number 1 at the top of the list. The Bruce Prichard-Vince McMahon dynamic is very, very weird, but it's almost like Bruce gets very jealous and vindictive when Vince starts spending more of his time with somebody else, okay? I never saw that side with Kevin Dunn, but I would not rule out that it didn't happen as well. Bro, it happens with family. The Triple Hs and the Stephanies," Vince Russo told Dr. Chris Featherstone.

Bruce Prichard's role in WWE

Bruce Prichard has spent most of his career in the WWE, and his most recent assignment for the company kicked off in 2019 when he was brought back into the creative team to replace Eric Bischoff on SmackDown.

Paul Heyman's removal from the RAW Executive Director position in 2020 led to the consolidation of the company's two creative teams, and WWE later announced Prichard as the head of both brands.

What are your thoughts on Vince Russo's backstage revelation about long-time WWE Executive Bruce Prichard? You can share them in the comments section below.

