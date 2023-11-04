WWE veteran believes 13-time champion was better than Hulk Hogan and John Cena, took the company to "another level"

The WWE Universe has always loved to compare the biggest names to have come out of the company, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, and John Cena. Veteran referee Mike Chioda recently made his pick between the three, and called The Texas Rattlesnake the greatest of all time.

Chioda was the longest-tenured referee in WWE history, having been with the company for over three decades. He officiated hundreds of matches featuring the biggest names in sports entertainment, before finally retiring from the ring.

During a recent episode of his Monday Mailbag podcast, Mike Chioda was asked the tricky question of who he thought was better among Hogan, Austin, and Cena. He hesitated a little, before calling Stone Cold Steve Austin the best of all time.

"I'm gonna have to say Austin, man," Chioda responded. "Even though Hogan was with the company for a lot longer, and the incredible match with The Rock — Icon vs. Icon and whatnot, and what Hogan went through with Andre... I want to say, Hogan, probably. God damn, I hate to say not even Hogan — I mean Hogan drew for us for many years," said Chioda.

He added that Stone Cold took the company to another level, and that’s what made him better than Hulk Hogan and John Cena.

"Austin drew, too, and he got the hell of the pops... He took [WWE] to another level. I mean, he came out with the beer trucks, the f—ing cars, and he'd be pouring concrete into cars. You wanted to see s–t like that back then." [H/t Wrestling Inc.]

Stone Cold Steve Austin was arguably the greatest WWE star of all time. His career was cut short due to injuries. Meanwhile, Hulk Hogan did a lot in his days to take the company to the next level, while John Cena continues to help the company whenever required.

Many veterans and fans believe Hulk Hogan and John Cena are the best WWE stars of all time

Hulk Hogan made a reputation for himself as one of the greatest with his work in the ring. His rivalry against Andre the Giant will forever remain a treat for fans.

Meanwhile, Cena has been labeled as the Greatest Of All Time by the company in recent months. The 16-time World Champion’s former rival Kurt Angle has also called Cena the best on a few occasions.

Speaking on the Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist said that John Cena’s accomplishments clearly put him above everyone else in the company.

"Looking back, I mean, at the career he has had. He is the greatest WWE Superstar of all time, because he won 16 WWE world titles," noted Kurt Angle. "He is the only one to do that. Ric Flair won world titles in other companies. John Cena has done it only in the WWE, and that's what makes him stand out."

There is no single definitive method to label a superstar as the best of all time. However, many fans, veterans, and critics believe that Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, and John Cena are among the best of all time.

Who do you think is the greatest superstar of all time? Sound off in the comments section below.

