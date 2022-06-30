WWE Veteran believes John Cena is the best representative of the company

WWE Hall of Famer JBL was full of praise for John Cena, claiming that the latter is the best representative of the pro wrestling industry.

The 16-time World Champion made his return to WWE programming on RAW this week to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut. Cena is widely regarded as one of the greatest to have stepped inside the squared circle. However, he is also considered a legend outside it for his work for the less fortunate people.

Speaking on the latest edition of The Bump, Bradshaw stated that while Cena's status inside the ring can be argued, his work for the society makes him the best representative of the company:

"I think what John Cena means to WWE is different from his goat status. You know you can argue John in different eras, like is he better than Bruno Sammartino or better than Hogan, but I don't think anybody can make an argument that John Cena is not the best representative of the WWE in history. I mean what he has done with 650 make-a-wishes, what he's done giving 1 million dollars of his own money for social inequity. He's a guy who walks the walk, talks the talk. He's an incredibly respectful guy. He's a wonderful human being and he is the best representative of this business that there's ever been." (from 18:59 to 19:33)

JBL wants John Cena to become 17-time World Champion in WWE

While JBL and John Cena might be fierce rivals inside the squared circle, the former is one of the biggest supporters of The Cenation leader in real life.

Speaking on The Bump, the wrestling veteran stated that he would love to see Cena win his 17th world championship with the promotion:

"I hope he wins the 17th, I want him to win the 17th. You know no offense to the Nature Boy out there but to me it's about Cena, people like to see records broke and he's the right guy to do it. He's one of the most respectful guys and like I said earlier he's the best representative of this business, he embodies everything good about this business and I really want to see him I hope i'm in the arena, win that 17th championship" JBL said.

Cena's last title victory came in 2017 when he defeated AJ Styles to win the WWE Championship. He also challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal title last year at SummerSlam but came up short against The Tribal Chief.

