WWE veteran buries Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest's feud after this week's SmackDown: "It means nothing" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest. The two stars have been in a bitter rivalry for months.
Priest and McIntyre are two men who hate each other's guts. The bitter rivalry started when Damian cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on the Scottish Warrior at last year's WrestleMania. Since then, the two behemoths have clashed several times, including a Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania 41.
This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo spoke about this week's brawl between the two stars. He noted that McIntyre and Priest have been at it for weeks. He felt WWE didn't have anything to do with the two stars and just kept booking them in brawls throughout this feud. The veteran writer explained that the current creative staff are out of ideas, and the recent feuds are forgettable and lack substance.
"We have seen these two brawl so much over the last four weeks, it means nothing. You know what it means? Here's what it means, Mac, I'll tell you exactly what it means. We don't have anything creatively. So let them brawl on the show. That's it. It doesn't mean anything. They've done it to death. So that wouldn't have been a good hook to the show. It was not new, it was not fresh, and all we've seen is these two guys brawl over the last four weeks." [7:40 onwards]
At Saturday Night's Main Event, the two WWE stars will once again come face-to-face inside a Steel Cage. It will be interesting to see who emerges as the victor when the two bitter rivals are locked inside the unforgiving steel structure.
