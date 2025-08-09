WWE veteran buries John Cena's heel turn - "The biggest, epic failure in the history of the business" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels the company botched John Cena's heel turn. The star is currently on the final leg of his farewell tour.
John turned heel back at Elimination Chamber, attacking Cody Rhodes. WWE executed a swift babyface turn for the 17-time champion last week ahead of SummerSlam. This made more sense after the Street Fight with Cody Rhodes at the PLE. Brock Lesnar returned and crushed Cena with an F5 in the ring, setting up the scene for their rivalry.
This week on the BroDown podcast with host Mac Davis, Russo declared that John Cena's heel turn was one of the biggest blunders in WWE history. He noted that the farewell tour was planned well in advance on a huge scale, and for WWE to fumble with the booking was an unforgivable error. The veteran writer acknowledged that there could be small errors, but claimed John's entire heel run would be a blemish on the star's final chapter.
"I'm begging you to challenge me. Cena's heel turn had to be one of, if not the biggest, epic failure in the history of the business. There have been swings and misses, and that's gonna happen. But for a guy like Cena on a spot like this on a farewell tour, I cannot think of anything else that was a bigger flop than this." [4:28 onwards]
During this week's edition of SmackDown, John Cena cut an emotional promo and addressed the SummerSlam attack. Cena acknowledged being afraid of facing Brock Lesnar at this point in his career. However, he was not going to back down from the challenge of the Beast Incarnate, no matter what.
John Cena and Brock Lesnar have had many battles in the past, and it will be interesting to see how their encounter pans out this time.
