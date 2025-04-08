WWE veteran buries Seth Rollins' segment on RAW: "You've totally lost the crowd" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about fan reactions during Seth Rollins' segment. The star confronted Paul Heyman during the final segment of RAW last night.
During the segment, Heyman came out to explain his position. However, Seth Rollins interrupted the WWE Hall of Famer before he could say anything. The Visionary questioned Heyman's loyalty. He played mind games with The Wiseman, claiming that neither CM Punk nor Roman Reigns cared about the 59-year-old.
In the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo added that fans lost interest five minutes into the segment. The veteran writer claimed that replaying the segment would show how the audience was gradually alienated. He felt that Heyman and Rollins were experienced enough to change course when they noticed the crowd losing interest.
"When you watch that last segment, they totally lost the crowd. When the crowd starts singing, you've totally lost the crowd. The second you're losing them, you go home. Here you had, these are supposed to be two of the biggest stars in the business. They lost the people five minutes in, and went another ten minutes. You don't believe me? It's on Netflix, you can go replay it. Go watch the crowd throughout that promo, and they're losing them more and more," he said. [From 14:40 onwards]
As Seth Rollins started attacking Paul Heyman, CM Punk came out to make the save. However, after a brief scuffle, The Architect planted The Straight Edge Superstar with the Stomp. He then tried to Stomp The Wiseman but stopped short, claiming that Paul now owed him a favor.
