WWE veteran buries Seth Rollins' segment on RAW: "You've totally lost the crowd" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about fan reactions during Seth Rollins' segment. The star confronted Paul Heyman during the final segment of RAW last night.

Ad

During the segment, Heyman came out to explain his position. However, Seth Rollins interrupted the WWE Hall of Famer before he could say anything. The Visionary questioned Heyman's loyalty. He played mind games with The Wiseman, claiming that neither CM Punk nor Roman Reigns cared about the 59-year-old.

In the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo added that fans lost interest five minutes into the segment. The veteran writer claimed that replaying the segment would show how the audience was gradually alienated. He felt that Heyman and Rollins were experienced enough to change course when they noticed the crowd losing interest.

Ad

Trending

"When you watch that last segment, they totally lost the crowd. When the crowd starts singing, you've totally lost the crowd. The second you're losing them, you go home. Here you had, these are supposed to be two of the biggest stars in the business. They lost the people five minutes in, and went another ten minutes. You don't believe me? It's on Netflix, you can go replay it. Go watch the crowd throughout that promo, and they're losing them more and more," he said. [From 14:40 onwards]

Ad

Ad

As Seth Rollins started attacking Paul Heyman, CM Punk came out to make the save. However, after a brief scuffle, The Architect planted The Straight Edge Superstar with the Stomp. He then tried to Stomp The Wiseman but stopped short, claiming that Paul now owed him a favor.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More