WWE veteran buries The MFT's “horrible” name amidst Solo Sikoa's appearance on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently criticized Solo Sikoa and his MFT faction on SmackDown. The group had a couple of matches on the blue brand this Friday.
The MFT came out on SmackDown for a tag team match against the Motor City Machine Guns. The duo of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley was still banged up from their physical TLC match at SummerSlam. Talla Tonga and JC Mateo took advantage of this, and a vicious chokeslam from Tonga ended the match in favor of the new stable.
During this week's episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo noted that My Family Tree was a horrible name for a wrestling stable. He also showed his notes where he wrote down Talla Tonga as a random big dude. The veteran writer noted that it had been several weeks since the seven-footer showed up on the main roster, and WWE didn't care to invest in his character development.
"Mac, I wish I didn't. I wish I still didn't know what MFT stands for. That is horrible," Russo said. "What do I have here? The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Mateo and Big Dude. I don't know his name. I still don't know this dude's name. It's literally been four weeks. I don't know his name." [From 11:20 onwards]
It was a mixed night for MFT despite the tag team win. United States Champion Solo Sikoa was in action next against Sami Zayn in a non-title match.
The Montreal crowd came out in support of Zayn, pushing him to fight through the interference from the the MFTs. Sami finally rolled up the champion for a huge win.
It will be interesting to see if Zayn gets a title shot after this win against Solo Sikoa.
