"What about next week?" – WWE Veteran calls out D-Generation X after mediocre end to RAW (Exclusive)

The highly anticipated season premiere of RAW ended with D-Generation X celebrating 25 years in WWE. While reviewing the latest episode on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo called out the iconic faction for putting forward an unoriginal segment as he felt it offered nothing from a storyline standpoint.

Russo explained that the purpose of getting the Hall of Fame stable back was to get a quick TV rating pop and, all things considered, WWE will most likely succeed in bumping up the viewership.

However, DX's one-off return did not feature anything out of the ordinary, and Vince believed it was a missed opportunity to do something more creative.

Here's what the former WWE writer had to say on Sportskeeda Wrestling's post-RAW show:

"But bro, I just, okay, bro, this is the season premiere. So, we've got the 25th year anniversary of DX. So, they are basically going to go out to the ring and literally just repeat everything they did 25 years ago," said Russo. "That's what they did. And my point is, it's like, okay, bro, so you're doing that to pop a number. That's all it was for." [54:15 - 54:42]

The show-closing D-Generation X segment did not impact any ongoing storylines on RAW, and Vince Russo stated that it was a glaring error by WWE's writers.

The company didn't even book a superstar to potentially get the rub from being with the legends, but that isn't the only problem. WWE shows have been criticized for lacking cliffhangers, and the promotion seems to have once again wrapped up another episode without a thrilling finish. Russo added:

"You know, it didn't get anybody over. It didn't set up any story. That's all it was for. And my question is, like, okay, bro, what about next week? Like, so, you're going to pop a number in the last segment. You're going to come out and say the same exact stuff you did 25 years ago, okay, bro, and what about next week?" [54:43 - 55:00]

What else happened on the season premiere of WWE RAW?

Apart from the seemingly unimpressive final segment, Triple H and his team delivered one of the best episodes of RAW of the year, as the show had massive moments that have gotten a lot of attention online.

Seth Rollins dethroned Bobby Lashley to become the new United States Champion, while Brock Lesnar reappeared to confront The All Mighty. The Good Brothers made their WWE return for the first time in over two years to reunite with AJ Styles and begin an explosive feud with Judgment Day.

The latest RAW also had a wild birthday party, another intriguing Bray Wyatt video, and some great in-ring action, and you can check out all the results and highlights right here.

