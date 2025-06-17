WWE veteran calls Jey Uso out for a major mistake on RAW (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Jey Uso bounced back from last week's loss as he progressed in the King of the Ring tournament. However, the former World Heavyweight Champion was criticized for major negligence by wrestling veteran Vince Russo.

Jey Uso's world title reign came to an end on the red brand last week as he lost the title to Gunther. However, the Yeet Man is on track to challenge for the title again as he defeated Sheamus, Rusev, and Bronson Reed to reach the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament. Jey won the match despite not being 100%, as he suffered brutal beatdowns in the last few weeks.

Trending

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that the heels did not target Jey Uso's taped ribs, which is a basic maneuver in pro wrestling. The former WWE writer also called Jey out for not selling the injured ribs after delivering a splash.

"The babyface has taped ribs. So, what is a heel gonna do? What is Bronson or Rusev gonna do? They are going to try to rip the tape off. They are going to work the ribs. They never did that. We would have seen that in every single match in the 70s, 80s, the 90, and the 2000s. Then to add insult to the injury, Jey has these busted up ribs, goes to the top for the splash and never sells the ribs. Does anything matter anymore?" [From 50:56 onwards]

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

WWE has booked Jey Uso as a credible main event star in his singles run. He will face Cody Rhodes in the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament and could challenge Gunther for the title again if he manages to overcome The American Nightmare and one more opponent.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More