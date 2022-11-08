WWE veteran calls Johnny Gargano a "freaking moron" after his match on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was irate with Johnny Gargano after his match with The Miz this week on RAW.

Gargano went one-on-one with The A-Lister this week, and the two stars went back and forth in a stellar encounter. However, The Miz picked up the win by hitting his opponent with a tool he found under the ring while the referee was not looking.

On this week's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo poked fun at Gargano for slapping his legs while hitting superkicks. The wrestling veteran mentioned that he could see crimson welts forming on Johnny's legs due to the number of times he slapped them during his match with The Miz.

"I'm not going to refer to him as Johnny Wrestling. I'm going to refer to him as Johnny Slap-the-leg. Holy c**p bro. His own leg had red welts on it from him slapping it. Like we don't see you slapping your leg, you freaking moron. That's why casual fans don't watch. We're watching you slap your leg 22 times during a freaking match." [From 13:10 - 13:47]

Johnny Gargano humiliated The Miz on RAW

Before the two stars locked horns, Johnny Gargano followed up on his tell-all interview last week.

The A-Lister claimed Johnny was lying last week in his tell-all interview. He was then interrupted by Gargano. The former NXT Champion revealed that The Miz recently had dinner with a Hollywood producer who was a private investigator with a hidden camera.

Gargano played footage of The Miz, admitting that everything disclosed during the interview last week was true. The storyline has now gathered steam, and it will be interesting to see the eventual payoff for the angle.

