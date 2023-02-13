WWE veteran challenges to make the 38-year-old star "disappear" at the hands of Roman Reigns ahead of the Elimination Chamber

Special Counsel to Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, compared his interest in the NFL Super Bowl only to assert that the champion will make Sami Zayn disappear at the Elimination Chamber.

The Wiseman addressed the Sami Zayn issue this week on SmackDown. During his promo, the WWE veteran stated that Reigns would humiliate the former Intercontinental Champion in Montreal in front of his family.

However, Sami snuck up from behind and stated that every member of The Bloodline knows that Roman Reigns' days as the champion are numbered. He also made fun of Paul Heyman, claiming that he has his own spoiler and that The Tribal Chief has only eight days left as champion.

The Wiseman took to Twitter to share that he did not like the NFL Super Bowl because the finish was already decided. Paul Heyman also promised that at the Elimination Chamber, Reigns would take Sami out of the picture once in for all.

"I don't care much 4 the #SuperBowl since the finish is pre-determined, but really liked that commercial w/ the new "make 'em disappear" technology. I used it w/ @SamiZayn, which is a spoiler for next Saturday's @WWE #EliminationChamber, when @WWERomanReigns makes Sami disappear!" Heyman wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

Why does Roman Reigns want Sami Zayn to disappear?

At the 2023 Royal Rumble, WWE Universe witnessed Sami Zayn finally turning his back on The Bloodline. Before that, the former Honorary Uce was floating with two boats and tried his best to prove his loyalty to The Tribal Chief.

He slammed Roman Reigns with a steel chair to side with his best friend Kevin Owens. However, Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso unloaded on the former Intercontinental Champion with rage fueled inside.

Since then, The Tribal Chief and former Honorary Uce have been involved in a fierce rivalry. Two weeks ago on SmackDown, Zayn put Reigns through a massive Spear and challenged him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber.

The Head of the Table stated that Sami broke his family and that he would do the same to him in his hometown and punish him. It remains to be seen how WWE will put a full stop to Zayn's storyline with The Bloodline at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

Do you think Sami Zayn can dethrone Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

