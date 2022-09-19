"Are you one of those people?"- WWE veteran claims only “homeless marks” enjoy the current state of WWE under Triple H (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his disappointment with the company's weekly TV presentation under the reign of Triple H.

Hunter took over the keys to WWE's creative department from Vince McMahon after the latter abruptly announced his retirement from pro wrestling in July 2022. Since then, he has made several alterations to the company's product, which include bringing back several formerly released stars.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo buried the current direction of the promotion, calling it a "crap show."

"You gotta ask yourself a question when you sit down to watch Monday Night RAW and what you gotta ask yourself is, is this show for me? And there's a real easy way to answer that question. Look at your television set, wipe the crap out of your eyes. Look at the people on the aisle, look at the people on the ramp. Look at the people in the first five to 10 rows of this show. Are you one of those people? Are you one of those homeless marks? Grown men who have convinced themselves that this crap is real. Because if you are one of them, then this show is for you. If you're not, then it isn't. That's the barometer. That's how you could tell if this crap show is for you." [From 1:02 - 2:11]

Vince Russo believes Triple H lacks experience as a writer

The former head writer continued to talk about the problems with WWE's presentation with Triple H at the helm. Russo mentioned on the aforementioned show that while Hunter is a hard worker, he lacks the experience required to write coherent and engaging storylines.

Russo added that the WWE Hall of Famer is writing the show like a wrestler instead of a writer:

"Triple H is not lazy. That's one thing Triple H is, he's not lazy. He's a hard worker. He's got the same Vince McMahon work ethic. I'm not saying any of that at all. He's a wrestler, he's putting on a wrestling show. That's what this is. He's got no experience as a writer, he doesn't know how to develop characters nor storylines. So he's putting on a one hundred percent bonafide wrestling show because he is a wrestler." [From 13:30 to 14:03]

While Russo may have his problems with the current product, the majority of fans don't seem to agree with him. WWE's ratings have been higher than usual since Hunter took charge.

