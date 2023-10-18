WWE veteran claims she's in the shape of her life

A 16-year WWE veteran feels that she's in the best shape of her career. Natalya remains a valuable member of the main roster and has remained in top shape at 41.

Natalya started her wrestling career in 2000 as the only female graduate of the famed Hart Dungeon. She spent her early years on the independent circuit before signing with WWE in 2007. The Queen of Harts made her main roster debut in 2008 as a heel and aligned herself with Victoria. She has been a staple ever since, staying healthy and in top shape. She's always ready for anything the company wants her to do, most recently stepping up at Superstar Spectacle in India when Becky Lynch had visa issues.

A wrestling fan page recently claimed that Natalya might be in the best shape of her long career. The former women's champion agreed with the statement despite having more than two decades of wear and tear.

"I truly am. Thank u!" Natalya wrote.

Natalya reportedly received praise backstage from WWE officials for stepping up at Superstar Spectacle and showing a lot of leadership. She was rewarded with a championship match against Becky Lynch on the September 18 episode of RAW.

Natalya could form a new WWE tag team

Natalya was in singles action this Monday against Piper Niven. She lost the match, with Niven and Chelsea Green beating her down after the contest. Tegan Nox came to her aid as they stood tall after the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions retreated.

With the state of the women's tag team division, new duos are likely to be introduced. It was obvious after the confrontation that Nox and Natalya were set to become a new team and possibly challenge the champions.

However, the new duo should prove they can co-exist as a team. They might have the chance to prove it in the coming weeks. Tegan Nox also had a singles win over Chelsea Green earlier this month, so a match between Nox and Piper Niven could happen, while Natalya might also want to get her hands on Green.

