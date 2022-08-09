WWE veteran comments on being suspended for getting into a slap fight with Paul Heyman backstage

Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz has revealed that he and Paul Heyman were both once suspended by the company following their physical backstage altercation.

Gewirtz, who worked for WWE from 1999 to 2012, was responsible for scripting some of the most iconic lines and segments in the promotion's history. The WWE veteran recalled that he got into a legitimate "slap fight" with Heyman several years back, and they both had to face repercussions for their actions.

While the WWE veteran didn't reveal any more details, he noted that his clash with the former promoter was nothing like a brawl between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield. Gewirtz also clarified that he presently has a great relationship with Paul Heyman despite their heated past:

Here's what he revealed on The Ringer's Cheap Heat podcast:

"You'll love the chapter in the book where Paul [Heyman] and I get into an actual slap fight and get suspended from WWE. It was a — by the way, I get along great with Paul now. Well, you know, 'won the fight,' I don't know [if I would say that]. You know that GIF of Jerry and George [from Seinfeld]? I think that was, you know (…) it wasn't exactly [Mike] Tyson/[Evander] Holyfield," recalled Brian Gewirtz. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Brian Gewirtz @bfg728 @twelvebooks Thrilled to officially announce and reveal the cover of my upcoming book “There’s Just One Problem….” documenting over a decades worth of adventures as head writer for #WWE . Coming out in August and available for pre-order on Amazon now! bit.ly/TheresJustOneP… Thrilled to officially announce and reveal the cover of my upcoming book “There’s Just One Problem….” documenting over a decades worth of adventures as head writer for #WWE. Coming out in August and available for pre-order on Amazon now! bit.ly/TheresJustOneP… @twelvebooks https://t.co/I6pQaFWQqA

Brian Gewirtz's new book, "There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE," drops on August 16th. Fans can grab a copy of the book if they wish to learn more about the intriguing Paul Heyman story and many other incidents from the former writer's successful career in wrestling.

Paul Heyman continues to be an important asset for WWE

Since returning to WWE in 2012, Paul Heyman has lived up to his reputation as one of the greatest managers in wrestling. Brock Lesnar might not have been as impactful in WWE without the spokesmanship of Paul Heyman.

The storyline dynamics have changed drastically in recent years, however, as Heyman joined Roman Reigns in 2020 and has since been the highly vocal 'Special Counsel of The Tribal Chief.'

In addition to being a member of The Bloodline, the veteran manager has also been spotted helping Triple H with WWE's recruitment process, which hints toward the former ECW boss getting a more prominent role behind the scenes under the new management.

Would you like to see Heyman have more power under Triple H's regime? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh