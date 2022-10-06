"It's the same thing" – WWE veteran compares The Judgment Day to RETRIBUTION (Exclusive)

The Judgment Day is similar to forgotten WWE faction RETRIBUTION, according to former writer Vince Russo.

RETRIBUTION initially consisted of five members when the group disclosed their identities in September 2020: MACE, RECKONING, RETALIATION, SLAPJACK, and T-BAR. Soon after, Mustafa Ali was revealed to be their leader. The stable disbanded in 2021 following several underwhelming storylines.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo show, Russo gave his opinion that Edge should defeat Finn Balor in their "I Quit" Match at Extreme Rules. He also claimed that while The Judgment Day is slightly better than RETRIBUTION, the two factions are ultimately the same:

"In a real world, he [Edge] should beat Finn Balor," Russo said. "Bro, Judgment Day ain't going no place. It's a step above RETRIBUTION. It's the same thing. They're not going anywhere." [5:02 – 5:17]

Watch the video above to hear Russo give his brutally honest take on the Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins feud. He also explained why Edge would be a good opponent for The All Mighty.

What's next for The Judgment Day?

Originally Edge's brainchild, the villainous Judgment Day faction now consists of Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley.

Balor teamed up with Priest in losing efforts against Dominik & Rey Mysterio and Edge & Rey Mysterio at SummerSlam and Clash at the Castle, respectively. The Irishman will now seek revenge for those defeats in an "I Quit" Match against Edge on Saturday.

The Rated-R Superstar has been undefeated in WWE since losing against Seth Rollins on the September 10, 2021, episode of SmackDown. His most recent win came against Dominik Mysterio on the September 12, 2022, episode of RAW.

Do you think The Judgment Day is similar to RETRIBUTION? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes