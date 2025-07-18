WWE veteran completely convinced by SummerSlam debut after serious doubts; The Undertaker stepping in a major factor

WWE veteran Dave LaGreca recently opened up about Jelly Roll and his upcoming match at SummerSlam, where he will team up with Randy Orton to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

Ad

LaGreca spoke to Nic Nemeth on Busted Open Radio and revealed that he had doubts about the famous singer working SummerSlam, mainly because he thought that WWE took that decision due to Jelly Roll's fame.

Still, he said that he changed his mind after an interview that Jelly Roll had with Pat McAfee recently, where he talked about his love for professional wrestling and the help he got from The Undertaker and other WWE stars to better prepare for his in-ring debut.

Ad

Trending

"He loves professional wrestling. And then he talked about like getting in shape and it's amazing...He grew up wanting to be a professional wrestler. He said that he was training at the PC and The Undertaker came to watch... for three hours, him and Michelle stood outside the ring and were yelling out advice and then they talked to him afterwards. Like first of all, how great is that of The Undertaker to take his time out to help train him and give him advice. But the way he talked about The Undertaker and how his face lit up, dude, I, now I can't wait to see Jelly Roll at SummerSlam," Dave LaGreca said. [segment from 1:20 to 3:28]

Ad

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Based on what we have seen so far, Jelly Roll is expected to have an active role in his tag team match at SummerSlam.

Ad

Jelly Roll reveals he trained with The Undertaker and other WWE stars

The famous singer is preparing for his match at The Biggest Event of the Summer, and during his interview with Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show, he revealed that he was actively training to wrestle.

Jelly Roll said that he trained with The Undertaker for nearly three hours and also contacted Kevin Owens for advice, as the latter is recovering from a serious neck injury.

Roll also said that he was training in the ring with former United States Champion Jacob Fatu, who is currently having a feud with the reigning champion, Solo Sikoa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE