WWE turned down Kevin Owens' request

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Jul 02, 2025 10:15 GMT
Kevin Owens (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Kevin Owens. (Image from WWE.com)

Kevin Owens was hiding a trick up his sleeve before an unfortunate neck injury halted his plans in WWE. He recently opened up about a scrapped idea involving Randy Orton on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

Owens and Orton were originally scheduled to have a blow-off match at The Showcase of The Immortals earlier this year. However, WWE pulled The Prizefighter from The Show of Shows after he announced that he would require surgery to repair the issues in his neck.

The heated rivalry between the two ended abruptly, with Orton breaking his character on-air to send his regards.

Speaking on a recent episode of What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens revealed that he asked the Triple H-led creative team to do an insane spot during the build-up, where Randy Orton would crash his car through a truck.

But WWE turned down his request, which Owens felt was the beginning of the end for their feud.

"In the WrestleMania buildup, I wanted to do one of those in my car and have Randy just blow through me in a truck. I was willing to let the Lamborghini go for it. They said no. Also, I broke my neck. So, everything went wrong," he said. [H/T: TJR Wrestling]
You can check out the full episode below:

youtube-cover
Kevin Owens on whether he will wrestle again in WWE

Kevin Owens is scheduled to undergo neck surgery in mid-July. He is set to be on the sidelines for the remainder of 2025.

Speaking with le10Sport last month, The Prizefighter said he can't promise whether he will be able to get back in the ring.

KO said:

"It would be, not arrogant, but wrong to be able to tell you right now that I will absolutely return to the ring. I don't know if it's true."
Will Owens make a miraculous return from injury and pick up right where he left off? Only time will tell.

