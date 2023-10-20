WWE veteran confesses he was in tears by the end of a show

The WWE Universe knows full well what kind of emotional reactions wrestling can draw from us. There have been numerous instances where wrestling has caused fans to be overwhelmed by emotions. The show, Wrestlers on Netflix has told the wider world about the same.

The show is about Ohio Valley Wrestling, owned by former WWE Superstar Al Snow, and its colorful cast of wrestlers. The show has gotten rave reviews from both wrestling fans and casual audiences.

Another person who was moved by the show was former WWE head writer Vince Russo. Taking to Twitter, he was full of praise for Snow and his wrestling promotion and called the former WWE European Champion a master.

"My wife and I just finished watching the last two episodes of "Wrestlers" on @netflix. At the end of @TheRealAlSnow's match I was literally sitting on my couch in TEARS. THAT is EMOTION." said Russo

"That is what Professional Wrestling "Used" to be about. That's why people fell in love with it. That type of emotion has been traded in for meaningless spot after spot after spot and nobody GIVES A F. I watched a MASTER lay out a MASTERPIECE and yes, it made me CRY. THAT is what has been missing from Wrestling FOR DECADES." the tweet continued.

You can check Russo's tweet about the show below.

Former WWE executive demands a second season of Wrestlers

In the same tweet, Vince Russo also expressed how shocked he will be if there isn't a second season of the show and congratulated all of the people involved with with OVW for the success of the show by telling them they made it.

"@netflix---if there isn't a second season to this series I don't even know what to say. Congrats to ALL THOSE involved in @ovwrestling. From a guy who's "been there and done that", trust me when I say---YOU ALL MADE IT. YOU showed the "PROS" how it's 'SUPPOSED TO BE" done." Russo concluded

WWE's former developmental territory is now owned by veteran wrestler Al Snow. The 60-year-old bought the promotion based in Louisville, Kentucky, and continues to run the day-to-day operations. The Netflix show documenting Snow's effort to run an independent wrestling promotion has been extremely well received by everyone and the promoter himself hopes it will help his company.

You can watch the trailer below.

Have you watched the show Wrestlers on Netflix? Let us know what you thought of it in the comments.

