WWE veteran confirms he's done with wrestling

A legendary WWE figure has confirmed his good days are behind him, but there's a catch. Mike Chioda recently addressed his future as a referee.The 59-year-old veteran wasn't just loyal to WWE but also among the longest-tenured employees, with a career spanning over three decades. He officiated some of the company's most memorable matches.Chioda's time with the Stamford-based promotion ended abruptly in 2020 due to his release. He would then join AEW the same year and remain with them until 2022. Mike Chioda has since made only sporadic appearances, with Ric Flair’s Last Match being the most recent match he refereed.With that, he brought the curtain down on his full-time career, calling that match the &quot;last chapter in his book.&quot;Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Mike Chioda announced that he's &quot;pretty much&quot; done with wrestling. However, he said he would be open to officiating a few matches.&quot;Pretty much, yeah. I mean, if there's a match or two, or something like that, I'll do here and there. Ric Flair’s Last Match I did, I had done a match in the Jersey Shore for Fight Factory and for New Jersey. So it was nice to get down there, and those guys are great at Fight Factory. So it's really pick and choose, but I'm doing seminars, training refs in Orlando, doing a bunch of signings and stuff. And the podcast, yeah, Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda, with Conrad Thompson, on ad-free shows. They've been great to me for four and a half years, five years almost.&quot;Mike Chioda reveals his immediate reaction to his WWE releaseDuring an interview on Steve Fall's Ten Count podcast, Mike Chioda opened up about his release from WWE.&quot;I was out on surgery. I was out hurt… It wasn’t just me. People like Tony Chimel. I remember talking to [Mark] Carrano, and I said ‘What the f***? You’ve got to be kidding me.’ I know he felt bad, but he didn’t know what to say.”Triple H allegedly told Chioda that he didn't want to see him refereeing when he's 60 years old. Whether he returns or not, he is a shoo-in for the WWE Hall of Fame someday.