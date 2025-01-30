WWE veteran congratulates Triple H

WWE's Chief Content Office Triple H received wishes from several superstars and veterans as he was announced as the first inductee into the 2025 Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, R-Truth sent a message to The Game with a comedic twist.

R-Truth often remains in character and addresses a superstar or two in a hilarious fashion. Last year, Truth got confused between Tommaso Ciampa and Triple H. The veteran did the same thing with Johnny Gargano and Shawn Michaels and repeatedly referred to DIY as D-Generation X.

Today, Truth sent a message to The Game and congratulated the 14-time World Champion on his upcoming induction. However, he got one detail wrong in his post. The former United States Champion uploaded a picture of Tommaso Ciampa while talking about Triple H:

"Well well well, I got 2 words for’ya!! … Bout Time!! Congratulations to Paul @TripleH Levesque 2025 Hall Of Fame Inductee #DX #areyouready #cerebralassassin … I’m so proud of you🫵🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾," Truth wrote.

Stephanie McMahon sends a message to Triple H following WWE Hall of Fame news

In 2023, Stephanie McMahon announced her departure from WWE as the co-CEO of the Stamford-based promotion. She has been in and around the company, but not in any official capacity since the TKO merger.

Today, Triple H received some shocking news as Shawn Michales and The Undertaker announced his official entry into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

After the announcement, Stephanie McMahon appeared, and the veterans ended the town hall meeting. Later, McMahon posted on X (fka Twitter) and sent a heartfelt message to her husband and the 14-time World Champion.

"You got me too @ShawnMichaels and @undertaker! It is my honor to witness your brotherhood. Thank you for making the Executive Decision because you know Paul never would! Congratulations to my King, @TripleH! You have more than earned your place in Immortality #WWEHOF class of 2025," McMahon wrote.

The Game would most likely headline the event, and more inductees would be announced in the coming weeks.

