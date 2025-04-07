WWE veteran criticizes Cody Rhodes’ attitude ahead of WrestleMania showdown with John Cena (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Cody Rhodes' approach to his latest feud. The star is set for a collision against John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

Cody Rhodes and John Cena will battle it out at the Show of Shows with the fate of the WWE Undisputed Championship hanging in the balance. The two megastars were pitted for the match after Cena turned heel and attacked Rhodes at Elimination Chamber.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo noted that Cody Rhodes had been all smiles during his interactions with Cena. The veteran writer felt even Dusty Rhodes would have taken the issue more seriously if he were in the same spot.

"After Cody got jumped by Cena and Rock and all that stuff, he's had two face-to-faces with John Cena. Every time he comes through that curtain and they're playing the music, he's all smiles, he's high-fiving the fans. Simple question... Put Dusty in that spot. Both times, his own father would have come out all business, never taking his eye off that opponent in the middle of the ring. He would not have been slapping hands and smiling and doing this. Never."

Russo added that Cena eviscerated Cody, and the star should have been focused on exacting revenge rather than directing his attention toward the fans.

"I'm watching this and I'm like, bro, this dude kicked you in the balls, they bloodied you, they beat the crap out of you, and rather than you, you see him and you see red, you're too busy, man, slapping the fans. That's what I'm talking about, bro, that's what." [From 0:48 onwards]

The tense verbal exchange between Cody Rhodes and John Cena finally ended in a physical exchange last week on RAW. The American Nightmare hit a Cross Rhodes on the 16-time champ, leaving him lying in the ring.

