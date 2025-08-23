WWE veteran destroys Joe Tessitore for insulting fans’ intelligence on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo lambasted Joe Tessitore this week after SmackDown. He did not enjoy the announcer making some obvious calls during the show.

Ad

Tessitore and Wade Barrett were part of the SmackDown announcement team this week on SmackDown. The action emanated from Dublin, Ireland, with hometown favorite Becky Lynch opening the show. However, she dissed her home fans and then joined hands with Nia Jax to mount a two-on-one attack on Tiffany Stratton, before Jade Cargill rushed in to make the save. General Manager Nick Aldis then announced that the four women would clash in a tag team match during the main event.

Ad

Trending

During an episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo was irate with the commentary during the segment. He noted that everyone knew WWE was building to a match for later in the show. He felt Joe Tessitore's shock and amazement at the announcement was an insult to the fans. The veteran writer pointed out that this was a clear pattern, and WWE similarly made matches every week, making it not surprising at all.

Ad

"You're watching this first segment. They're clearly setting up a tag match. So here comes Aldis, he sets up a tag match. The freaking guy, Joe Tessitore has the b*lls to say, 'Who saw that coming?' And I'm like, 'Brother, how about Stevie Wonder?' This is what I mean. Don't insult my intelligence. They do this every single week and you got the b*alls to sit there and say who saw this coming."

Ad

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

Ad

The former wrestling writer was also not pleased with the way WWE presented the show this week. He noted that the company was pandering to the fans in attendance, and the major storylines leading up to Clash in Paris were left on the wayside.

Please remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript if you use the quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More