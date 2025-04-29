WWE veteran details major issue with Bron Breakker's decision to align with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

Bron Breakker entered a new chapter in his career on WWE RAW when he aligned with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins after WrestleMania 41. Today, Vince Russo detailed a major issue with the former Intercontinental Champion's newfound alliance.

Seth Rollins' chances of walking out with a win at WrestleMania 41 seemed slim until he turned the tables and gained Paul Heyman as his Wiseman in the Stamford-based promotion. However, Bron Breakker's alliance with Heyman and Rollins seemed vague to some fans.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that there was a major flaw in the former WWE Intercontinental Champion's alliance with the villainous duo. The former writer said that every superstar must explain their actions and reasoning, and the 27-year-old WWE star had not given a reason for his actions, which he should have given this week on RAW.

Russo also explained how this would make fans question Bron Breakker's motivations behind aligning with Rollins and Heyman.

"We would have the Bron Breakker reveal last week, and then Bron Breakker would tell us why this week. Why did Bron Breakker make the decision to go with Paul Heyman? You gotta hear his explanation. We get none of that. So now, I'll sit here and say, 'I wonder why Bron decided to join Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins? I wonder how he's going to benefit.' You have to have the characters explain what they're doing and why they did it, Russo said. (From 52:45 to 53:20)

It'll be interesting to see what the trio does next in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

