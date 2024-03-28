WWE veteran discloses how The Bloodline chose the next Head of The Table after Roman Reigns

WWE's biggest event of the year is less than ten days away, and Paul Heyman named Roman Reigns' replacement as the next Head of The Table ahead of The Showcase of the Immortals.

The Bloodline has been grooming Solo Sikoa for a while. Moreover, the former North American Champion conquered John Cena in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

In less than ten days, The Bloodline will be heavily featured during 'Mania weekend as Paul Heyman gets inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Speaking to Forbes, The Wiseman revealed how The Bloodline chose Solo Sikoa as the next Head of The Table.

"Oh, I always agree with my Tribal Chief. Even if I don't agree with my Tribal Chief, I wouldn’t air that publicly. But I do always agree with my Tribal Chief. And yes, I was definitely consulted; my counsel was sought before that decision was made, and obviously it's Solo [Sikoa]. Just look what Solo did to John Cena, and based on what Solo did to John Cena alone, I think we all believe that Solo isenext in line. I mean, Solo is a WrestleMania main eventer waiting to happen," he said. [H/T: Forbes]

Sikoa will have big shoes to fill when the time comes for Roman Reigns to step down as The Tribal Chief.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will compete on both nights of WrestleMania XL

Roman Reigns' path to greatness saw him conquer a wide range of superstars over four years in the promotion. However, The Tribal Chief didn't get a clean win over Cody Rhodes when the two faced each other at WrestleMania 39 last year. This time, he may not have the support of The Bloodline if he and The Rock lose the tag team match against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on Night 1.

The American Nightmare made history at Royal Rumble 2024 and earned a rematch against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania in Philadelphia.

Two-thirds of The Shield and The American Nightmare are set to compete on both nights of WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. It will be interesting to see which star walks out with the gold by the end of the night.

