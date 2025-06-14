WWE veteran discusses the truth behind John Cena's SmackDown promo (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on John Cena's promo. The star is currently the Undisputed WWE Champion.
Cena kicked off SmackDown this week with a promo segment. He spoke about sizing up his opponents and tilting the odds in his favor even before his matches start. The 17-time world champion revealed how he was miles ahead of every single challenger who stepped up to him.
During this week's episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo mentioned that he liked the way Cena went about his business on SmackDown. He pointed out the promo was clear and progressed his storyline. The veteran was confident that Cena penned the whole promo, and no WWE writer was involved in the process.
"First of all, I do want to say this. Again, ten minutes and thirty seconds into the show, before a word is spoken. So they've already knocked ten-and-a-half minutes of the show. This was a very good promo because obviously this was all written by John Cena, one thousand percent. He laid out his entire plan from the day he came back. I even wrote very, very well done because this was not written by a writer." [From 10:55 onwards]
WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!
John Cena is scheduled to defend the Undisputed Championship against CM Punk at Night of Champions. However, he needs to take care of Ron Killings. The two stars will meet next week on SmackDown in a singles match.
While using the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.
Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!