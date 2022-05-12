WWE veteran Doug Basham comments on potential Hall of Fame induction (Exclusive)

Doug Basham recently commented on The Basham Brothers potentially being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Doug and Danny Basham are two-time WWE Tag Team champions. They were widely regarded as an entertaining duo who defeated Los Guerros twice in consecutive title matches.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, a fan asked the former WWE star for his opinion on The Basham Brothers' potential induction into the Hall of Fame. Doug instantly agreed and also joked about how it should have already been done:

He said, "Oh, absolutely. We should have already been there, brother." (23:51 -- 23:56)

You can watch his full interview below:

Doug Basham also recalled his run on SmackDown while talking about how he and his brother faced almost every big tag team on the brand. However, he admitted to always wanting a match against The Undertaker and Kane. Doug believes that it could have been a "good one to have under their belt."

Who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022?

The promotion has inducted several of its legendary superstars into the Hall of Fame this year.

Ryan Satin @ryansatin Undertaker saying “I love you” to Vince McMahon as he accepts his place in the 2022 #WWEHOF Undertaker saying “I love you” to Vince McMahon as he accepts his place in the 2022 #WWEHOF https://t.co/ziFqbSWPBS

Late superstar Vader was inducted into the HoF by his son Jesse White. The Steiner Brothers were inducted by former NXT Champion Bron Breakker. They were also the only tag team to be included in this year's class of inductees. Booker T inducted his wife and former manager Queen Sharmell, the only woman to enter the HoF in 2022.

Finally, the biggest name to receive the accolade this year was The Undertaker. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon himself inducted one of his most loyal employees and the two shared an emotional moment at the ceremony. The Phenom also broke character on television for the first time in three decades while delivering his acceptance speech.

Please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use any of the above quotes.

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

Edited by Arjun