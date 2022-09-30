"They want him to come" - WWE veteran thinks former Universal Champion could confront Roman Reigns and The Bloodline soon (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell believes Sami Zayn could seek WWE RAW Superstar Kevin Owens' help once Bloodline kicks him out of their crew.

The former Intercontinental Champion is now the official "Honorary Uce" of Bloodline. Zayn, alongside the group, regularly appears in memorable backstage and in-ring segments that have the fans hooked. However, it's safe to assume this won't last long, as The Bloodline is sure to betray Sami Zayn sooner rather than later, leaving him with no one on his side.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell thinks once Zayn is kicked out of the stable, he will approach his long-time friend Kevin Owens. The wrestling veteran added The Prizefighter would first refuse to help his childhood friend by saying he must clean up his mess.

"If he [Sami Zayn] goes to Kevin [Owens] and says, 'Kevin, I know we'd have our troubles and this and that, but man, I need some help.' And Kevin would be like, 'I feel for you, bro, but I didn't start that. That's your making your mess. You clean your own mess up. I'm done with it, I can't help you,'" said Dutch Mantell.

However, Dutch believes Kevin Owens would end up saving Zayn a few weeks later when The Bloodline brutally beat the latter up:

"But then, of course, two weeks later they're beating him so bad, Kevin has to show up, the house would come in because they want him to come. So, you gotta make people want stuff. When you give it to them, they are so happy and elated and they're like, 'Yeah, now we get it.' Now the story continues with another chapter," the veteran added. (3:12 - 3:58)

Dutch Mantell praises The Bloodline angle on WWE SmackDown

Furthermore, Mantell lavished praise on the overall Bloodline arc on WWE SmackDown, saying it has been built up "magnificently" so far. He added that it's one of the best long-term stories he has seen in wrestling in a "long time."

"They have told this story magnificantly up to this point. And I don't know who's telling the story, whose idea, this is to tell it, but's one of the better told stories I have seen in a long, long time. It's been going on a year, " said Mantell. (4:16 - 4:42)

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn finally interacting on WWE RAW.



"People forget that you are one of the greatest in ring performers of all time. I'm sad to see what you're reduced to."



The SEEDS are planted! Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn finally interacting on WWE RAW. "People forget that you are one of the greatest in ring performers of all time. I'm sad to see what you're reduced to." The SEEDS are planted! https://t.co/L7IsfqtIor

It'll be interesting to see how WWE plots the much-anticipated reunion between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. If the duo does end up joining forces, fans can expect him to challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champs, The Usos.

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell's prediction of Zayn and Owens teaming up? Sound off in the comments section below.

