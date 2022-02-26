"It surprised me" - WWE Veteran predicts where Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin's alliance is headed (Exclusive)

Former booker and WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently commented on the on-screen alliance between Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss, stating that it is likely that one will turn on the other soon.

Ahead of last night's show, WWE announced that Moss would take on Drew McIntyre in a rematch from their Elimination Chamber encounter, but Corbin decided to replace Moss. However, things didn't turn out exactly as planned as the Scottish Warrior was ambushed before the match could get underway. This then led to the original match between Moss and McIntyre.

On the latest edition of Smack Talk on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel, Dutch Mantell sat down with Sid Pullar III and Rick Ucchino to recap the latest episodes of AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown. Here's what the former manager had to say regarding the program:

"I kinda enjoyed that tonight too because I was thinking this has to end up with Moss and Corbin turning on each other. They have to. I think Madcap Moss - people kind of like him . . . I enjoyed that tonight. It surprised me. I was thinking, why would they have Corbin go up against McIntyre tonight. That didn't make sense but the way they changed it around, it worked" [57:06 - 58:50]

Is WWE planning on prolonging this feud to WrestleMania?

While it hasn't been made official yet, it is possible that Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin will go one-on-one at this year's WrestleMania. Drew McIntyre hasn't yet had a televised singles match against the former King of the Ring winner since their feud began.

On last night's episode of SmackDown, Corbin implied that a match between the two is worthy of being on the WrestleMania card. McIntyre's past two WrestleMania matches consisted of him competing for the WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.

