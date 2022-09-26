"He was just gonna f****g kill me" - WWE Hall of Famer spills beans on his backstage arguments with Kevin Nash. 

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff recently spoke about his backstage arguments with Kevin Nash back in the day and how they quickly settled their differences.

Bischoff and Nash worked closely during the heydays of WCW in the late 90s in both backstage and on-screen capacity as part of the NWO. Both played a vital role in Nitro defeating WWE RAW in the ratings for months at a stretch. As the case is with any fruitful creative partnership involving powerful people, the duo had their share of differences, which cropped up on a regular basis.

While discussing AEW's recent backstage turmoil on the latest episode of Keepin' It 100, Bischoff looked back at his arguments with Nash. The wrestling veteran recalled that on some occasions, things became so heated between them that he believed the former WWE Champion would literally "kill him."

However, Eric Bischoff added that once the situation was diffused, he and Nash would keep things behind them and head out to grab a beer and a burger.

"Kevin (Nash) and I would get into it. And I miss that because we'd get into that. There were a couple of times when I thought he was just gonna f***g kill me, and this is gonna escalate, and I'm gonna get killed, and that'll be at the end of that. But once it was over, we would sit, have a beer and a burger and hang out," said Eric Bischoff. (6:58 - 7:14)

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff believes arguments are bound to happen

Furthermore, Eric Bischoff added that despite their occasional differences, he still has immense respect for Kevin Nash. The Former WWE RAW GM stated that he prefers to work in an environment that's calm and composed.

However, he explained that when "passionate" people join hands, clashes are bound to happen as everyone aims to win and put their best foot forward.

"I had a lot of respect for Kevin. I can disagree and argue if it comes down to a fistfight with someone I have respect for, and once it's over, then it's over. Let's go get a beer. We worked it out. I would prefer not to have to get angry or yell or be challenged. I'd like to be able to work without going through that process, but sometimes that's not possible when you get really passionate people, and everybody's in it, and they are fighting to win," added Eric Bischoff. (8:57 - 9:22)

Nash and Bischoff remain friends to this day, not letting their creative arguments come in the way of their personal relationship.

