WWE veteran explains why he always defends Hulk Hogan (Exclusive)

While Hulk Hogan is a legend in WWE, he has had his fair share of controversial moments. However, former head writer and wrestling veteran Vince Russo has always defended him, and he recently talked about his reasons for doing so.

Hogan rose to fame in the 1980s and afterward, when wrestling was still dedicated to utilizing kayfabe. Russo was also actively involved in the pro-wrestling business at the time, so he had the opportunity to see and understand things from behind the scenes. According to him, the Hall of Famer's real-life character today is a product of how he had to survive in the early parts of his career when the landscape was more political.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo talked about why he defended Hulk Hogan at almost every turn. He said:

"It was so so so political, political back then. Hogan was on top. Everybody wanted Hogan's spot, bro. He is fighting off people right and left, and it's a chess game. It's very, very political. And, whoever is the best liar, whoever is the best cheater, whoever is the best backstabber, is gonna be the top guy. You are not gonna be a nice guy and be the top guy. You are not... He lived in a world where he had to play that game to exist. And that's who he became." [3:15 onwards]

The WWE veteran also talked about Hulk Hogan and Scott Steiner's conflict

Recently, Steiner claimed that Hogan targeted him with false accusations, which the former eventually shook off. Russo also commented on the topic, acknowledging that the allegations were extremely serious.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE head writer said:

"I mean, that's serious stuff, bro. Because it is, you know, threatening somebody is a terrorist... That's serious, serious stuff. When Steiner says he could have gotten serious, serious heat, he is absolutely telling the truth." [2:36 onwards]

It remains to be seen if Russo's words will elicit a reaction from the WWE veterans involved.

