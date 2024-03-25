WWE veteran explains how Vince McMahon's contract negotiations with superstars went (Exclusive)

According to a WWE veteran, Vince McMahon had a specific philosophy when it came to negotiating talent contracts.

Before the inception of AEW in 2019, the Stamford-based promotion was the biggest place to be signed in the pro wrestling world without competition. However, Tony Khan has effectively changed the game by providing an alternative ring, along with some very lucrative offers. According to Vince Russo, McMahon could also provide expensive contracts to his talent but did not do so on principle.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated:

"I guarantee you that's how Vince [McMahon] negotiated. He had the money to give people what they wanted, but they weren't gonna get what they wanted. He was gonna pay 'em what he wanted to pay 'em." [From 05:47 onwards]

Former WWE star EC3 further explained how a competitive spirit when it came to negotiations could be a driving factor in how contracts are handled.

"Maybe if you are not poop-face McGee like Vince but you are like a good human being who becomes a billionaire, you are going to, like the frugality doesn't come in, you will donate to causes. You will donate excessive amounts, you will tip excessively to service people, like you are very giving with your money until it comes down to now we are playing the game, and I am going to win the game." [From 05:57 onwards]

A former WWE Superstar recently criticized Vince McMahon

Ronda Rousey left WWE after SummerSlam 2023. Rousey had a successful career in the company as she became a three-time Women's Champion. The former UFC star recently took several shots at Vince McMahon in her book, criticizing him for how he handled the company and talent.

In her second autobiography "Our Fight: A Memoir" the former MMA star stated that McMahon was as evil in real life as he was on the screen:

"It’s hard sometimes to know where the evil, unethical, slimeball character of Vince McMahon played out for the cameras ends and the actual questionably ethical, many times sued, and multiple times accused of sexual misconduct Vince McMahon begins. That blurred line between character and reality is a recurring theme within the WWE Universe."

Whether the former WWE CEO also responds to this is something only time will tell.

Also watch:

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.