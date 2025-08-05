WWE veteran exposes major loophole in Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight title match on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Seth Rollins' championship match this week. He defended the title against LA Knight this week on RAW.

Ad

The Visionary kicked off the show to address the fans about his World Heavyweight Championship win. However, LA Knight interrupted the new champion, demanding a shot at the gold. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce showed up and made the match official with the stipulation that Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker were barred from ringside.

During this week's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo noted that Pearce's stipulation did not have any bearing on the match. He felt despite being barred from ringside, Reed and Breakker would still interfere, and Seth Rollins would just get disqualified, thus retaining the title. The veteran writer exposed the creative loophole and claimed there were no stakes in the match.

Ad

Trending

"So, they open the show with LA Knight and Seth Rollins. Here comes Adam Pearce. We're going to have a match tonight for the title. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker are barred from ringside. Okay, bro, what does that mean? That means that they can get involved in the match, and Rollins can get disqualified. The stipulation should have been, if they get involved in the match, the title automatically switches hands. Right off the bat, I'm going to bed. Right off the bat, they can interfere anyway and Rollins is just gonna retain." [From 10:48 onwards]

Ad

Ad

The huge matchup ended in a DQ as CM Punk showed up and attacked Seth Rollins. Chaos unfolded in the ring as Rollins, Breakker, and Reed then proceeded to pummel and destroy Punk, Knight, and even Roman Reigns.

While using the quotes from this article, remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!