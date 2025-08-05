WWE veteran exposes major loophole in Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight title match on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Seth Rollins' championship match this week. He defended the title against LA Knight this week on RAW.
The Visionary kicked off the show to address the fans about his World Heavyweight Championship win. However, LA Knight interrupted the new champion, demanding a shot at the gold. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce showed up and made the match official with the stipulation that Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker were barred from ringside.
During this week's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo noted that Pearce's stipulation did not have any bearing on the match. He felt despite being barred from ringside, Reed and Breakker would still interfere, and Seth Rollins would just get disqualified, thus retaining the title. The veteran writer exposed the creative loophole and claimed there were no stakes in the match.
"So, they open the show with LA Knight and Seth Rollins. Here comes Adam Pearce. We're going to have a match tonight for the title. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker are barred from ringside. Okay, bro, what does that mean? That means that they can get involved in the match, and Rollins can get disqualified. The stipulation should have been, if they get involved in the match, the title automatically switches hands. Right off the bat, I'm going to bed. Right off the bat, they can interfere anyway and Rollins is just gonna retain." [From 10:48 onwards]
The huge matchup ended in a DQ as CM Punk showed up and attacked Seth Rollins. Chaos unfolded in the ring as Rollins, Breakker, and Reed then proceeded to pummel and destroy Punk, Knight, and even Roman Reigns.
While using the quotes from this article, remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcription.
