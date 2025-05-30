WWE veteran figured out Vince McMahon's "Achilles' heel," explains how it inspired major story (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon during the Attitude Era of WWE seemed well-nigh untouchable in terms of character. However, veteran writers Vince Russo and Ed Ferrara seemingly figured out how to craft a plausible storyline against The Undertaker by understanding the character.

Vince Russo has been quite critical of WWE storylines in recent years, citing a lack of direction and substance. In contrast, Russo believes that the understanding of on-screen characters was much better during the Attitude Era, which led to some truly memorable feuds, such as Vince McMahon's story with The Undertaker and the Ministry of Darkness.

Speaking about the difference on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo brought up how he and Ed Ferrara decided to include the abduction of Stephanie McMahon in the story. He said:

Trending

"When he was the Mr. McMahon character, Vince with his bravado, and you know, it was F you F everybody, and he was bulletproof. People don't understand. Stephanie McMahon was never seen. And what did Ed (Ed Ferrara) and I go back to, bro, this is what we went back to. Every time at Vince's house, we saw the relationship. And the relationship was as, it was as Daddy's little girl as you could imagine. And Ed and I are watching this every week, and we are like, that's the Achilles' heel. That's the part of Vince... He wants nobody to know." [14:14 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

The WWE veteran wants Stephanie McMahon's return

According to Vince Russo, it is quite simple to insert Stephanie McMahon into the mix, at least for a short while, to push Bayley's story.

Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran talked about how Stephanie could act as an antagonist to Bayley, in order to create a storyline by judging her harshly.

"All you gotta say is Stephanie McMahon was brought in as an assistant to the [WWE] President to assess talent. That's all you have to say. She is here to assess talent, and then she starts giving them their reports. That's the part, Chris, that drives me nuts. It's there, either you are not paying attention or you can't do anything outside of two people having a match," Russo said. [12:24 onwards]

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Stephanie McMahon will ever return.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More