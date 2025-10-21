WWE veteran fires shots at Seth Rollins and popular star, calling them injury-prone and unreliable (Exclusive)

WWE star Seth Rollins may need surgery and is expected to be out of action for a while. Veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the situation.

Ad

This week on RAW, General Manager Adam Pearce shared that Seth Rollins had hurt his shoulder during the Crown Jewel match against Cody Rhodes. He said that injury was further aggravated when Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed attacked him the following Monday on RAW. Pearce stripped Seth of the championship and made plans to crown a new champion.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that the WWE creative needed to acknowledge that Seth Rollins was injury-prone. He pointed out that Seth was one of Triple H's favorite guys, but this was becoming a pattern with the star. The veteran wrestler also noted that Rhea Ripley is another name that is taking a lot of time off with injuries. Russo explained that injury-prone wrestlers often get sidelined because writers are unsure whether they would be fit to carry a storyline spanning over several months.

Ad

Trending

"But bro, one thing coming out of this first segment that you really have to say now. And listen, I know Rollins is Triple H's boy. But no question about it now, Seth Rollins is injury-prone now. No doubt about it. I don't know how you keep going with that guy. And you know who else is starting to get labelled injury-prone too? Rhea Ripley, man. Rhea Ripley and Rollins are hurt all the time. And I'm telling you, what happens when you're a writer is, that starts coming into play. Because when you start making plans in the back of your mind, you're saying is this guy gonna be hurt in a couple of months."

Ad

Ad

Jey Uso won the Battle Royal on RAW this week. He will face CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript if you use the quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More