"There are more holes in this thing than freaking Swiss cheese"- WWE veteran gives his honest opinion of Dexter Lumis' storyline (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his opinion of the problem with Dexter Lumis' storyline with The Miz on RAW.

The former NXT star returned to the Stamford-based promotion last month after being released from his contract earlier this year. He has been involved in a feud with The Miz and is often spotted stalking the A-Lister.

Vince Russo highlighted on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW that the storyline makes no sense kayfabe-wise as Lumis is not a part of the WWE roster, and therefore security should be out there to arrest him.

"This is supposed to still be suspending our disbelief. Here's the problem. I like the Lumis thing. I like him. I like the creativity of what they did. I like that. Here's the problem I have with it. You've got a madman that supposedly doesn't work for the company, is stalking one of your wrestlers, cutting through the mat in the middle of a live show. At what point does security hit the ring? That's what I mean. Where's the security? There are more holes in this thing than freaking Swiss cheese, bro." [38:40 - 39:47]

Dexter Lumis continued to target The Miz on WWE RAW this week

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW saw The Miz invite Dexter Lumis to be a guest on MizTV. The A-lister called out his stalker for crossing the line by invading his home the previous week. He added that he's sick of constantly looking over his shoulder at the looming threat posed by Lumis.

Soon, a knife popped up from under the mat and cut a hole. Lumis came out of the hole and tried to drag The Miz down by the feet. However, the former WWE Champion was saved by Tommaso Ciampa, who hit Lumis with the microphone.

Lumis popped back up again after a few seconds, but Miz and Ciampa had already retreated to the back by then.

