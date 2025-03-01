WWE veteran glad to see Vince McMahon making public appearances; makes hilarious joke about his appearance (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Vince McMahon making public appearances. The former WWE CEO and Chairman had adopted a quieter social life after the recent series of lawsuits against him.

McMahon recently made a public appearance at the Super Bowl. The event emanated from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. Other celebrities at the event included Taylor Swift, Donald Trump, The Undertaker, and more.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo mentioned that his first reaction to seeing Vince McMahon was relief. He detailed that the 79-year-old was out of the public eye for a while, and finally, when he showed up, he looked to be in good health. However, the former WWE writer taunted his former boss' choice of attire. He joked that McMahon was wearing his wife Linda McMahon's shirt.

"That was honestly my first reaction. I was glad that he looked okay. We hadn't seen him and in a couple of times we had seen him, he did not look good. That was my first reaction. He looks good man. Thank God. But my second reaction was after I got over that, why was he wearing a woman's shirt?"

He added:

"Is that Linda's shirt? Why are you wearing Linda's shirt? I'm happy that he looked good, bro." [From 00:51 to 01:36]

Check out the video below:

Vince McMahon recently announced that he had settled his case with the SEC. He reported that the allegations were based on small accounting errors and had been straightened out since then.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the exclusive YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

