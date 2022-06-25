"Bray Wyatt would be at the top of that list" - Former WWE veteran heaps praise on former Universal Champion and several stars

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has heaped praise on several wrestlers such as Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss.

The Eater of Worlds was released from his WWE contract last year along with multiple other talent due to budget cuts. He was also known as The Fiend, his spooky alter-ego. He is a former WWE and Universal Champion and has headlined multiple premium live events.

During a recent interview with Wrestle Buddy, Vince Russo was asked to name which wrestlers he would build a show around if he could take anyone from any roster. He mentioned Bray Wyatt as one of the stars he would pick and referred to him as a great performer.

"I'll tell you some people that I think get it, they get it and they're good performers," said Russo. "First of all bro, even though he's not on any roster, Bray Wyatt would be at the top of that list. I mean, great-great performer, great entertainer. I think Alexa Bliss is a great entertainer. She knows what she's doing, she's very good, she's been in the most horrible of angles and storylines that it's ridiculous, but I always say she doesn't write the show, I think she gets it. I've always liked Elias, when he was Elias. I think Rhea Ripley is a killer, I think they use her wrong. They don't have a clue how to use this woman but I think she's a star." (1:16:45-1:17:44)

Bray Wyatt is yet to compete in the ring since leaving WWE

The Eater of Worlds was a top star in WWE. He has shared the ring with many notable stars such as John Cena, The Undertaker, Goldberg and Chris Jericho. One of the biggest wins of his career came when he defeated the 16-time world champion at WrestleMania 36.

WYATT 6 @Windham6



I’m ready now Everything good that’s ever happened to me, first came a period horrible suffering. I never ask why, I just wait for the rough part to end. I was chosen for whatever reason. And I’ve got shit to do. It doesn’t hurt anymore, it burns.I’m ready now Everything good that’s ever happened to me, first came a period horrible suffering. I never ask why, I just wait for the rough part to end. I was chosen for whatever reason. And I’ve got shit to do. It doesn’t hurt anymore, it burns. I’m ready now⭕️

His alternate persona, The Fiend, was very popular among the fans, and he even won the coveted Universal Championship while portraying the character. Since his departure from WWE, Wyatt hasn't competed anywhere else. He's currently not signed to any major wrestling promotion, and it'll be interesting to see where he lands next.

