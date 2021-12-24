WWE veteran highlights biggest mistake with Ziggler challenging Damian Priest on RAW

WWE veteran Vince Russo discussed a huge mistake in Dolph Ziggler's booking against United States Champion Damian Priest on RAW this week.

Dolph Ziggler locked horns with Priest in a singles match and won via countout. The result landed him a title shot against Priest, and the two superstars will lock horns in a title match on WWE RAW next week.

Vince Russo discussed Ziggler's booking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and drew attention to the former world champion being afraid of Priest's facial expressions.

"You know what I hate more than anything? I swear to god, Ziggler has been a wrestler for god knows how long," said Russo. "So, now Damian Priest makes this scary face, and Ziggler is running away from him. I always say this all the time, don't give me babyface-heel baloney. Why are you becoming a professional wrestler if you are going to run away? You really shouldn't be getting into this profession.

"You are a professional wrestler because you are going to be wrestling and fighting these people. You make the decision to get into wrestling only to run away from people who make scary faces? C'mon. We called this last week too because Damian Priest wrestled with Roode and we said that next week he is wrestling Ziggler. So predictable," concluded Russo.

Damian Priest's current booking on WWE RAW

The WWE United States Champion Damian Priest is one of the most protected superstars on the main roster today. He is yet to lose via pinfall on the red brand. Most of Priest's recent matches have seen him flip a switch during his matches that often sees him unleash a brutal side.

The shift in his persona is indicated by his facial expressions, which are expected to send a clear message to the WWE Universe. Priest has enjoyed a dominant championship reign so far and only lost against Ziggler because he was distracted by Robert Roode.

Ziggler has a huge chance to win the United States Championship for the third time in his career next week on WWE RAW. It would be shocking if he was the one to put a halt to Priest's recent dominance.

Can Dolph Ziggler win his 11th singles title in WWE before the year ends? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

